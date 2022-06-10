Crunchyroll Expo 2022 Hosts The Rising of the Shield Hero's Performers MADKID, Composer Kevin Penkin, Music Producer Hiromitsu Iijima

Event takes place from August 5-7

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that this year's Crunchyroll Expo will host The Rising of The Shield Hero anime's theme song performers MADKID (pictured right), composer Kevin Penkin , and music director Hiromitsu Iijima (or "Jima"). Penkin and Iijima have also worked on music for the Made in Abyss and Tower of God anime.

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 is scheduled to take place as a virtual and in-person hybrid event at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California from August 5-7, 2022. Customers who rolled over their tickets from Crunchyroll Expo 2020 can use their tickets this year's event.

Crunchyroll canceled its physical event last year in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests. The Crunchyroll Expo 2021 convention was a free virtual event from August 5-7, 2021.

Crunchyroll also canceled the 2020 physical Crunchyroll Expo due COVID-19, and moved it to an online format in September 2020 with guest panels, interactive events, special announcements, and other content.

The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 , the second season of The Rising of The Shield Hero television anime series, premiered on the AT-X channel on April 6. The anime was previously delayed, as it was initially slated to premiere in October 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime alongside the Japanese airing.

MADKID perform the opening theme song "Bring Back."

Crunchyroll had announced in 2019 that the anime would have a second and third season.

The Rising of The Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll premiered the first dubbed episode at Crunchyroll Expo in September 2018 with guests from the anime.

