One Piece TV Anime Airs Tie-In Prologue to Film Red

Episodes air on August 14, 21 after film's opening on Saturday

The official website for the One Piece Film Red anime film announced on Thursday that the One Piece television anime will air tie-in prologue episodes to the movie on August 14 and 21. The episodes will depict moments that take place 10 years before the events of the film, and will feature young Luffy and Uta with Shanks' Red Hair Pirates. Young Nami and Zoro, as well as returning characters, will make an appearance. The episodes will also show the Straw Hat crew make their way to Elegia, the Island of Music and setting for the film.

The film will open in Japan on Saturday. The film will have IMAX screenings in 27 theaters in Japan that will open alongside regular screenings. The film will also have MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Atmos screenings on opening day. Crunchyroll will theatrically screen screen the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this fall. The screenings will be available in both Japanese audio with English subtitles, and an English dub .

As part of One Piece Day on July 22, the movie had its world premiere screening at Nippon Budokan.

The film will center on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka will be the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado will be the character's singing voice. Ado will also perform the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Kenjiro Tsuda will voice the character Gordon in the film.

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) is directing One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself is serving as executive producer.

Oda also designed the "battle wear" characters for the film, which have a theme of "rock x pirates" and feature leather and studs for a Middle Ages armor vibe.

One Piece Stampede , the 14th film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2019, and earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Funimation premiered the film in cinemas in the the United States and Canada in October 2019. The film celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary.