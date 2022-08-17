Henkei Shoujo Gag Comedy Anime Shorts Reveal English Dub Cast

Ascendent Animation revealed on Wednesday the cast for its English dub of DLE 's Henkei Shoujo series of anime shorts.

The cast includes:

Additional voices include Christopher Escalante , Diana Garnet , Steven Aries , Brian Rollins , Shane Tay , Reece Bridger , Sheila Lin, Katabelle Ansari, Venus Carey , Nathan Matthews, P.M. Seymour, and Sean Tay .

The company is producing the dub in partnership with DLE . Michaela Laws is directing the dub . Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of audio engineering and mixing. Kevin Frane is the translator and localization supervisor and K. Cornell Kellum is the executive producer. Jonathan Hinga is in charge of the timing. Paul Davey , Danny Miller , Brian Rollins , Sean Tay , and Shane Tay . DragonFleet Studios is handling the talent sourcing. Katrina Caffeine is the office manager.

Ascendent Animation describes the anime:

The plot focuses on girls that transform into machines and feature Rin (a jetplane), Haru (a sports car), Itsuki, (lingerie fighter), Nana, (Warship), and Arisa (Okinomiyaki Robot). The show follows a gag comedy storyline, featuring dramatic moments wrapped in fun with robots.

DLE produced the anime in partnership with Bushiroad . The first of the five-episode anime shorts began streaming on YouTube in March 2017. The final episode streamed in October 2017. Each episode is about one minute long.

Yuzuru Adachi ( Ore-tacha Yōkai Ningen ) directed the anime at DLE . M.A.O ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Digimon Adventure tri. ) voices the character Haru in the anime's Japanese audio and performs its theme song "Me-Chu-Pa-La."

Popuri Yoshikita serialized the Henkei Shoujo : School☆Days gag comedy manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine from September 2017 to July 2018. The manga has one compiled volume.

Illustrator Aky Bright's Shin Henkei Shoujo manga launched in book form at the COMITIA 139 event on February 20. The manga runs on Twitter in Japanese, English, and Spanish.

Source: Press release