The Witch and the Beast Manga Gets Anime

The September issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine revealed on Friday that Kōsuke Satake 's The Witch and the Beast ( Majo to Yajū ) manga is inspiring an anime adaptation. The announcement did not specify a format or debut date for the anime.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Guideau: a feral girl with long fangs and the eyes of a beast. Ashaf: a soft-spoken man with delicate features and a coffin strapped to his back. This ominous pair appears one day in a town that's in thrall to a witch, who has convinced the townsfolk she's their hero. But Ashaf and Guideau know better. They have scores to settle, and they won't hesitate to remove anyone in their way…

Satake launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in November 2016. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on Friday. Kodansha Comics published the eighth volume in English on February 8.