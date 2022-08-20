Raven of the Inner Palace Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, October 1 Premiere

A live-streamed special for the television anime of Kōko Shirakawa 's Raven of the Inner Palace ( Kōkyū no Karasu ) novel series debuted the anime's first full promotional video and a new key visual on Saturday. The video announces two more cast members and the anime's October 1 premiere.





The newly announced cast members are:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Onkei

as Onkei Nobuhiko Okamoto as Tankai



The anime will premiere on October 1 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels, and it will also run on Kansai TV . Aniplex Online Fest 2022 will screen part of the first episode on September 24, and lead voice actress Saku Mizuno will appear at the event.

The main cast members include:

Chizuru Miyawaki ( Gintama TV anime, Gintama: The Final ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Satomi Ooshima ( Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko ) is overseeing the series scripts. Shinji Takeuchi ( Fairy Tail , Gintama ) is adapting Ayuko 's original character designs for animation. Asami Tachibana ( DARLING in the FRANXX , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is composing the music.

The novels' story centers on Uki, an imperial concubine who has never been called to the emperor's bedchambers, and maintains a singularly unique life within the harem chambers. Seen by some as having the appearance of an old woman, and some others as a young lady, she is knowne to use mysterious magic that helps with everything from finding lost items to inflicting curses. When a circumstance makes the emperor call on her, their meeting will change history.

Shirakawa launched the novel series with illustrations by Ayuko ( The Earl & the Fairy ) in April 2018. The seventh and final volume shipped on Thursday.

Seven Seas Entertainment announced at Anime Expo 2022 that it will release the novel series in English next year.



Sources: Press release