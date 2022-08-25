Cuticle Detective Inaba's Mochi Launches New Manga in September

Modern Japanese fantasy manga Shihyakushiki debuts on September 16

This year's September issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine revealed last week that Mochi ( Cuticle Detective Inaba ) will launch a new manga titled Shihyakushiki in the magazine's next issue on September 16.

The modern Japanese fantasy story follows Momotarō and his allies, who have been sent by God to subdue demons.

Mochi launched the Cuticle Detective Inaba ( Cuticle Tantei Inaba ) manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2007, and ended it in January 2016. Square Enix published 20 volumes for the manga. Crunchyroll published the manga digitally in English.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in April 2014.

Mochi launched the Majo no Geboku to Maō no Tsuno manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in April 2014, and ended it in December 2021. Mochi launched the series' Kyōkoku no Recuerdo prequel manga on the pixiv Comic website in March 2018. It ended with its second compiled book volume in 2020.