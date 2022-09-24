Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition TV Anime's 3rd Promo Video Features New Song by Susumu Hirasawa

streams TV version of 2012-2013 film trilogy starting on October 1

The Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event on Saturday streamed a new promotional video for Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition , the upcoming television anime version of Studio 4°C 's Berserk : The Golden Age Arc film trilogy. The video features a new insert song composed by Susumu Hirasawa titled "Ensei" (Expedition).

Mika Nakashima is performing the ending theme song "Wish" for the television version.

Crunchyroll will stream the television versions of the films starting on October 1.

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King and Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II - The Battle for Doldrey opened in Japan in 2012, and Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent opened in Japan in 2013. Viz Media released the films on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America.