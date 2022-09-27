HIDIVE Streams Vermeil in Gold Anime's English Dub, Reveals Cast

Anime centers on student at magical academy who aims to become master of all magic

HIDIVE will begin streaming the English dub for the television anime of Kōta Amana and Yōko Umezu 's Vermeil in Gold ( Kinsō no Vermeil: Gakeppuchi Majutsushi wa Saikyō no Yakusai to Mahō Sekai o Tsukisusumu ) manga on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The dub cast includes:

Brenda Palestina , Dominique Meyer , Jeremy Gee , Joe Daniels , Mai Le , Annie Wild , Kara Greenberg , Andrew Love , Dee Vera , Nathan Wilson , Shelley Calene-Black , Courtland Johnson , and John Swasey provide additional voices.

John Swasey is directing the English dub and Marta Bechtol is writing the ADR script. Brent Marshall is in charge of the English mix and Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer.

The anime premiered on AT-X , Tokyo MX , and BS11 on July 5. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime and will release it on home video. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The manga centers on Alto Goldfield, a student at a magical academy who aims to become a master of all magic. However, when he is on the verge of failing a class on summoning magic and in danger of being held back a year, he finds an old summoning grimoire. Following its instructions, he inscribes a magic circle, and ends up summoning a powerful demon named Vermeil, who was sealed long ago, and makes her his familiar. However, the voluptuous Vermeil occassionally requires magical energy from Alto, which she claims by kissing him deeply.

Takashi Naoya ( Osamake , Val x Love , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) directed the anime at Staple Entertainment , with Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles , Domestic Girlfriend ) supervising the series' scripts. Matsuo Asami was the assistant director. Kiyoshi Tateishi ( Val x Love , Gekidol ) designed the characters, with Ayana Togashi as sub-character designer. Tateishi was also the chief animation director, alongside Toshimitsu Kobayashi , Yukiyo Komito , and Atsushi Aono . Hiroyuki Ikeda was the CG director. Hiroki Ozaki was the art director, while Ryoji Nagasaki was the color key artist. Mitsuhiro Kuno was the compositing director of photography, while Tomomi Umetsu was in charge of editing.

Kaori Ishihara performed the anime's opening theme song "Abracada-Boo." Mili performed the anime's ending theme song "Mortal With You."

Amana and Umezu launched the manga in Sqaure Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in August 2018. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 10.



Source: HIDIVE