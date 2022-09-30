Voice Actress/Singer Seena Hoshiki Goes on Hiatus Due to Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Talent agency Sony Music Artists announced on Friday that Seena Hoshiki has been diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow. She is in the hospital receiving treatment. Hoshiki will be taking a hiatus, suspending voice acting work and related activities.

She had been scheduled to appear in a recitation drama from September 8-11. However, she was feeling poor condition in her feet, so she did not appear. Based on her symptoms, she went to the hospital to get an examination, where she received her diagnosis.

Hoshiki plays Riamu Yumemi in the The [email protected] Cinderella Girls series.

Hoshiki was part of AŌP , an idol group based around the members' love of anime. The group performed theme songs for Mr. Osomatsu , Time Travel Girl , Ace of Diamond , Minami Kamakura High School Girls Cycling Club , In Another World With My Smartphone , Cutie Honey Universe , Holmes of Kyoto , and Over Drive Girl 1/6 , among other series.