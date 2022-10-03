Da Capo 5 Visual Novel's Opening Video Streamed

Visual novel developer CIRCUS began streaming on Friday the opening video for its Da Capo 5 ( D.C. 5 ) all-ages visual novel.

The visual novel will star:

The visual novel's unvoiced protagonist is named Sōma Kujō.

CIRCUS will release Da Capo 5 in 2023 for Windows 10 and 11.

CIRCUS launched the Da Capo 4 visual novel in May 2019 for PC, and then on PS4 and Switch in December 2019. A new edition titled D.C.4 Plus Harmony launched for PC in August 2021, and another new edition titled D.C.4 Sweet Harmony launched for PC on April 28. The D.C.4 Fortunate Departures fandisc originally launched for PC in February 2021, and will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on October 27.

The first three main games of the series ( D.C. ~Da Capo~ , Da Capo II, and D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ ) have inspired respective anime adaptations of the same name. The franchise has also inspired three OVAs and several manga adaptations. Crunchyroll streamed D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ as it aired starting in January 2013.

MangaGamer has released several of the visual novels in the series in English.