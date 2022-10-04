The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime's Promo Video Reveals January 2023 Debut

New visual, more staff also revealed

The official website for the television anime of Saekisan 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten ( Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken ) light novel series began streaming the show's promotional video on Tuesday. The video reveals that the show will premiere in January 2023.

The website also revealed more staff and the show's main visual.

The anime stars:

Kenichi Imaizumi ( Brynhildr in the Darkness , third Kingdom season) is supervising the anime at project No.9 , and Lihua Wang (name romanization not confirmed) is directing the series. (Imaizumi was previously listed as the director of the series and Wang was not previously listed among the staff.) Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takayuki Noguchi ( Queen's Blade: Rebellion , Cinderella Nine ) is adapting Hanekoto 's original character designs for animation. Moe Hyūga ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music.

New staff members include: Yukiko Ario as color designer, Masakazu Miyake as art director, Tomoya Kamijō as director of photography, and Ayako Tan as editor.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the romantic comedy:

Amane lives alone in an apartment, and the most beautiful girl in school, Mahiru, lives just next door. They've almost never spoken—until the day he sees her in distress on a rainy day and lends her his umbrella. To return the favor, she offers him help around the house, and a relationship slowly begins to blossom as the distance between them closes…

Saekisan began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Hanekoto in June 2019, and the series has over 500,000 copies in circulation. A manga adaptation launched on the Manga UP! service on January 6.

