Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom Anime Film Reveals 7 More Cast Members, January 27 Japanese Debut

The staff for Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom , the anime film of Nao Iwamoto 's Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni manga, announced seven new cast members for the film on Monday, and also revealed the fllm's January 27, 2023 release date in Japan.

New cast members include (pictured above, top row left to right and then bottom row, character name spellings not official):

Hiroshi Kamiya as Saladin, Gold Kingdom's Minister of the Left

as Saladin, Gold Kingdom's Minister of the Left Miyuki Sawashiro as Lailala, a mysterious woman who works for the Gold Kingdom

as Lailala, a mysterious woman who works for the Gold Kingdom Subaru Kimura as Jauhara, a Gold Kingdom scholar

as Jauhara, a Gold Kingdom scholar Keiko Toda as Leopoldine, Gold Kingdom's first princess

as Leopoldine, Gold Kingdom's first princess Chafurin as Piripappa, Gold Kingdom's Minister of the Right

as Piripappa, Gold Kingdom's Minister of the Right Masaki Terasoma as Oduni, Water Kingdom's patriarch

as Oduni, Water Kingdom's patriarch Banjou Ginga as Rastavan III, Gold Kingdom's king

The anime film announced in July its two main cast members: Kento Kaku as Naranbayar, and Minami Hamabe as Sara.

Kotono Watanabe ( Btooom! ) is directing the film at Madhouse . Fumi Tsubota ( 12-Sai: Chiccha na Mune no Tokimeki , Hugtto! Precure , Waccha PriMagi! ) is penning the script. Mitsuyuki Masuhara is credited as animation supervisor. NTV is credited for production coordination, and Warner Bros. Japan is distributing.

L.A.'s Animation is Film Festival will screen the film's world premiere on October 21 in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The manga is set in two rival kingdoms that have been in poor relations for a long time. The story centers on Sara and Naranbayar, a princess and young man from either country who meet by chance, and find that they must act as a couple to maintain peace in their realms. Even so, they find that they slowly fall for each other.

Iwamoto launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Flowers shōjo manga magazine in October 2014, and Shogakukan published the manga's only book volume in 2016.

Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni topped the Female Readers list for the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. It was also nominated for the 10th Manga Taisho award in 2017.



Images ©岩本ナオ／小学館 ©2023「金の国水の国」製作委員会

Source: Press release