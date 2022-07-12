Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni Anime Film's Teaser Reveals 2 Lead Cast Members

The official website for the anime film of Nao Iwamoto 's Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni manga unveiled a new teaser trailer for the film on Wednesday. The teaser reveals the film's two main cast members.

The two main cast members include Kento Kaku as Naranbayar, and Minami Hamabe ) as Sara.

The manga is set in two rival kingdoms that have been in poor relations for a long time. The story centers on Sara and Naranbayar, a princess and young man from either country who meet by chance, and find that they must act as a couple to maintain peace in their realms. Even so, they find that they slowly fall for each other.

Kotono Watanabe ( Btooom! ) is directing the film at Madhouse . Fumi Tsubota ( 12-Sai: Chiccha na Mune no Tokimeki , Hugtto! Precure , Waccha PriMagi! ) is penning the script. Mitsuyuki Masuhara is credited as animation supervisor. NTV is credited for production coordination, and Warner Bros. Japan is distributing.

The film will open next spring.

Iwamoto launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Flowers shōjo manga magazine in October 2014, and Shogakukan published the manga's only book volume in 2016.

Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni topped the Female Readers list for the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. It was also nominated for the 10th Manga Taisho award in 2017.

