News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Hero Academia earns 4.0% rating, Spy×Family at 3.3%
The Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final film aired on NTV on Friday, October 14 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 16 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.7
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 15 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.5
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 16 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.2
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|October 15 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 16 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Spy×Family
|TV Tokyo
|October 15 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|3.3
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|October 16 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 15 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.0
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|October 15 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.3
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|October 15 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.3
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)