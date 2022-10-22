×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Hero Academia earns 4.0% rating, Spy×Family at 3.3%

The Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final film aired on NTV on Friday, October 14 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 16 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.7
Detective Conan NTV October 15 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 16 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.2
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV October 15 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.0
One Piece Fuji TV October 16 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.4
Spy×Family TV Tokyo October 15 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 3.3
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi October 16 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.1
Doraemon TV Asahi October 15 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E October 15 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.3
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E October 15 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

