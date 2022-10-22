Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 10-16

The Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final film aired on NTV on Friday, October 14 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.2% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)