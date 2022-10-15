News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Hero Academia earns 3.1% rating, G-Witch at 2.7%, Spy×Family at 2.6%
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 9 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.8
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 9 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.3
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 8 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 9 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.2
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|October 9 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|October 8 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
|TBS
|October 9 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.7
|Spy×Family
|TV Tokyo
|October 8 (Sat)
|23:26
|30 min.
|2.6
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 8 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.5
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|October 8 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|1.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)