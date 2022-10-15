×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Hero Academia earns 3.1% rating, G-Witch at 2.7%, Spy×Family at 2.6%


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 9 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 9 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.3
Detective Conan NTV October 8 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 5.0
One Piece Fuji TV October 9 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.2
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi October 9 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.1
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV October 8 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.1
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury TBS October 9 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 2.7
Spy×Family TV Tokyo October 8 (Sat) 23:26 30 min. 2.6
Doraemon TV Asahi October 8 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 2.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E October 8 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 1.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 26-October 2
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives