News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 26-October 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Hero Academia, Spy×Family, Gundam: Witch From Mercury premiere in top 10

The live-action film of Mineo Maya's Tonde Saitama (Fly Me to Saitama) manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, October 1 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 2 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.1
Detective Conan NTV October 1 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 2 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.2
My Hero Academia Season 6 (Premiere) NTV October 1 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.9
One Piece Fuji TV October 2 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.8
Spy×Family (2nd Half Premiere) TV Tokyo October 1 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 3.6
Doraemon TV Asahi October 1 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.3
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury (Premiere) TBS October 2 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 3.0
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi October 2 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 1 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

