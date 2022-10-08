News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 26-October 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Hero Academia, Spy×Family, Gundam: Witch From Mercury premiere in top 10
The live-action film of Mineo Maya's Tonde Saitama (Fly Me to Saitama) manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, October 1 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 2 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 1 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.4
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 2 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.2
|My Hero Academia Season 6 (Premiere)
|NTV
|October 1 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 2 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Spy×Family (2nd Half Premiere)
|TV Tokyo
|October 1 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|3.6
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 1 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.3
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury (Premiere)
|TBS
|October 2 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.0
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|October 2 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.7
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 1 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)