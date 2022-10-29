×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Hero Academia earns 4.0% rating, Spy×Family at 2.6%

The Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning film aired on NTV on Friday, October 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.5% rating.

The premiere episode of the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga aired on TBS on Friday, October 21 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 9.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 23 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 23 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.1
Detective Conan NTV October 22 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.5
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV October 22 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.0
Doraemon TV Asahi October 22 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.6
One Piece Fuji TV October 23 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 22 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.9
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi October 23 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.6
Spy×Family TV Tokyo October 22 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E October 22 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E October 22 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 1.9
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Pocket Monster) TV Tokyo October 21 (Fri) 18:55 30 min. 1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

