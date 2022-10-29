News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 17-23
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Hero Academia earns 4.0% rating, Spy×Family at 2.6%
The Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning film aired on NTV on Friday, October 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.5% rating.
The premiere episode of the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga aired on TBS on Friday, October 21 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 9.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 23 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 23 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 22 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.5
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|October 22 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 22 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.6
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 23 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 22 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.9
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|October 23 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Spy×Family
|TV Tokyo
|October 22 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|October 22 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.0
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|October 22 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|1.9
|Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Pocket Monster)
|TV Tokyo
|October 21 (Fri)
|18:55
|30 min.
|1.7
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)