Anime/Game Music Composer Hidekazu Tanaka Arrested for Alleged Attempted Sexual Assault

Police arrested 35-year-old game and anime composer Hidekazu Tanaka in Tokyo on Monday on the charge of attempted forcible indecency — a Japanese legal term which includes sexual assault. NHK reported that Tanaka had allegedly uttered obscene words at a teenage girl and forcibly took her hand at a train station's bicycle parking area in Tokyo's Meguro ward in August.

According to police, the girl reported the incident at a nearby neighborhood police outpost. Police then reportedly found footage from the station's security camera of a person following the girl.

Tanaka has composed numerous songs and soundtracks for anime and videogames during his career, most of it spent at the music production company MONACA . During his 10 years at MONACA , Tanaka composed music and songs for such anime as Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! , Aikatsu! , Servant × Service , THE [email protected] MOVIE: Kagayaki no Mukōgawa e! , M3 the dark metal , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , A Place Further Than the Universe , Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side , Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory , Mr. Tonegawa , Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , and Idoly Pride . He left MONACA at end of July 2021.

He is perhaps best known for composing the first opening song "Star!!" for The [email protected] Cinderella Girls anime, as well as composing the anime's soundtrack. He also composed and arranged many of the songs in the larger The [email protected] Cinderella Girls franchise . More recently, he is credited as the composer for the second and fourth versions of the opening song "1・2・3" for the Pokémon Journeys: The Series anime, and composed the opening song "Ichigo Ichie Celebration" for the second season of the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! anime. He composed the ending song "Calendar Girl" for the Aikatsu! anime.

Source: NHK via Hachima Kikō