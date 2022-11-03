Mayu Murata's Honey Lemon Soda Manga Exceeds 10 Million Copies

Manga about traumatized high school girl, lemon-colored hair boy launched in 2015

The December issue of Shueisha 's Ribon magazine announced on Wednesday that Mayu Murata 's Honey Lemon Soda manga has exceeded 10 million copies in circulation.

Murata launched the manga in Ribon magazine in December 2015. The manga will celebrate its seventh year of serialization in the magazine's February issue, which will ship in January 2023.

Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2016, and will publish the manga's 21st compiled book volume on November 25.

Yen Press announced in July that it will publish the manga in English, and will ship the first compiled book volume on January 17.

The company describes the story:

Middle school left Uka Ishimori with nothing but scars—to the point where she's forgotten how to laugh or cry or even say “hello.” But a chance reencounter with a boy with lemon-colored hair invigorates her, giving her hope that maybe, just maybe, life can be that much sweeter if she finally reaches out for help.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2021.

Murata's Nagareboshi Lens manga inspired an event anime in 2011.

