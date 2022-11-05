Minori Suzuki Performs Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Anime's Opening Song

Series about woman who seeks friendship with fairy premieres in January 2023

Kadokawa announced on Saturday that Minori Suzuki ( Macross Delta ) is performing the opening theme song "Musical" for the television anime of Miri Mikawa and aki 's Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novel series. Shūji Kanayama is composing the song, Yuho Iwasato is writing the lyrics, and Hinako Yokoyama is arranging the song. The single will go on sale on January 25.

The anime will premiere in January 2023. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs. The anime's cast includes Yuka Nukui as Anne Halford, Masaaki Mizunaka as Shalle Fen Shalle, Rie Takahashi as Mythril Lid Pod, and Tomoaki Maeno as Hugh Mercury.

Youhei Suzuki ( Urara Meirochō , Planet With , Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Seishi Minakami ( A Certain Scientific Railgun , Occult Academy , No. 6 ) is in charge of series composition. Haruko Iizuka ( Umi Monogatari , School-Live! , Horimiya ) is designing the characters for animation. Hinako Tsubakiyama ( Sabikui Bisco ) is composing the music. Flying Dog is credited for music production.

Sumire Morohoshi (theme songs for Ascendance of a Bookworm , BNA: Brand New Animal ) performs the ending theme song "Kanaeru" (To Grant).

Yen Press has licensed both the original light novel series and YozoranoUdon's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

In a world where fairies are bought and sold to the highest bidder, humans aren't exactly on friendly terms with the fae folk. But friendship is exactly what Anne Halford seeks with Challe, her new fairy bodyguard, though he's not so keen on the idea. As his new master, Anne tasks him with escorting her through a particularly dangerous area, but with a reluctant bodyguard eager to escape a life of servitude, she'll have to deal with a lot more than she bargained for...

Writer Mikawa and artist aki launched the novels in April 2010, and ended the series in the 17th volume in February 2015. The original novel series is getting a new Collector's Edition for the first three volumes. The volumes will ship on December 28; February 1, 2023; and March 1, 2023. Additionally, Kadokawa Beans Bunko will launch a new arc for the novel series on December 28.

Alto Yukimura published a two-volume manga adaptation of the novels on Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume Online website from 2013 to 2014.

YozoranoUdon launched the novels' second manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in November 2021. Yen Press is releasing chapters of the manga in English simultaneously with the Japanese release, and will also release the manga in print.

Image ©2023 三川みり・あき/ KADOKAWA /「 シュガーアップル・フェアリーテイル 」製作委員会

Source: Press release