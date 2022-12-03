Rascal Does Not Dream Sequel Anime to Play in Theaters

Tickets for Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out , Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid offered

The staff for the new sequel anime project based on Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series announced on Saturday that the project will play in theaters.

The sequel anime project will adapt the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise : Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid . Saturday's announcement did not directly specify the length of the project, but participating theaters will be offering advance ticket sets which allow the buyer to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid each once.

Sōichi Masui is returning to direct the project at CloverWorks . Masahiro Yokotani is returning for composition and scripts, and Satomi Tamura is returning as the character designer.

The returning cast includes:

Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Cruchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English.

Source: Comic Natalie