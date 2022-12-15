Blue Giant Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Cast, More Staff

The official website for the anime film adaptation of Shinichi Ishizuka 's Blue Giant manga unveiled a new trailer and poster visual for the film on Friday. The trailer reveals the main cast and more staff members for the film.

The cast members include (left to right in image above):

Amane Okayama (live-action Kingdom 2, Poetry Angel, Love Disease) as Shunji Tamada, Dai's schoolmate

as Shunji Tamada, Dai's schoolmate Yuki Yamada (live-action Tokyo Revngers, Shoplifters, One Piece Film Red ) as Dai Miyamoto, the protagonist and saxophonist

(live-action as Dai Miyamoto, the protagonist and saxophonist Shōtarō Mamiya (live-action Tokyo Revngers, Mr. Nietzsche in the Convenience Store ) as Yukinori Sawabe, a pianist that protagonist Dai Miyamoto meets in Tokyo

The additional staff members include:

The film will open in Japan on February 17, 2023.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Death Parade , Mob Psycho 100 all three seasons, Deca-Dence ) is directing the film at studio NUT . NUMBER 8 , the editor of the Blue Giant manga and the story director for the Blue Giant Supreme manga, is writing the screenplay. TOHO animation will distribute the film.

World-renowned pianist Hiromi Uehara composes the original music that the film's in-story jazz trio JASS performs, and will also play the piano for the character Yukinori Sawabe. Saxophonist Tomoaki Baba plays the saxophone for the character Dai. Shun Ishiwaka , the drummer of the Millennium Parade band, drums for Shunji Tamada.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing Ishizuka's 10-volume Blue Giant manga series as five omnibus volumes, and it describes the story:

Miyamoto Dai, a student with a taste for basketball, changes his life the first time he sees a live jazz performance. The incredible music strikes a chord deep inside him, and he immediately decides to dedicate himself to the saxophone. He has no skills, no formal training, and no idea what he's up against, but his obsession drives him to play that instrument day after day. Will passion be enough to become the player of his dreams? This award-winning manga from Shinichi Ishizuka , compiled into five omnibus volumes for its English debut, is a pitch-perfect drama about the power of music.

Ishizuka ( Gaku - Minna no Yama ) launched the manga in Big Comic in May 2013, and ended it in August 2016. The manga was nominated for the eighth Manga Taisho Awards in 2015, as well as the ninth awards in 2016. The manga won the Grand Prize in the Manga Division of the 20th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2017.

Ishizuka then launched Blue Giant Supreme sequel manga in Big Comic in September 2016, and ended it in April 2020. The manga had 10 volumes.

Ishizuka launched a new sequel manga titled Blue Giant Explorer in Big Comic in May 2020.