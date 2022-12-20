Tokyo Revengers Manga Crosses 70 Million in Circulation

The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web reported on Tuesday that Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga has more than 70 million copies in circulation. Kodansha has not specified at this time if the number is worldwide or just representative of the Japanese circulation.

The number above is not a sales statistic.

Kodansha announced in July that the manga had 65 million copies in circulation worldwide, including 7 million copies outside of Japan.

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. The manga ended on November 16 and Kodansha will publish the manga's 31st and final compiled book volume on January 17.

Ken Wakui launched a spinoff manga based on his Tokyo Revengers series titled Tokyo Revengers Extra in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

A television anime adaptation debuted on the MBS channel in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown sequel anime will premiere on January 7 and cover the manga's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc.

The first film out of the two sequel live-action films based on Wakui's manga is titled Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) and will open during Japan's Golden Week holidays in spring 2023. The second film is titled Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-). Chi no Halloween -Unmei- and will open in summer 2023.

The first live-action film of the manga, which opened in July 2021, was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web