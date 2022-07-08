Tokyo Revengers Manga Tops 65 Million in Circulation Worldwide

Manga has 7 million copies in circulation outside of Japan

Kodansha 's official Twitter account for Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga announced on Friday that the manga has more than 65 million copies in circulation worldwide, including 7 million copies outside of Japan.

The number above is not a sales statistic.

Kodansha announced in January the manga had 50 million copies in circulation in Japan. The manga had the following circulation numbers in Japan only:

5 million in September 2020

8 million in February 2021

10 million in March 2021

14.5 million in May 2021

25 million in June 2021

32 million in July 2021

40 million in September 2021

50 million in January 2022

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 28th compiled book volume on June 17.

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

A television anime adaptation debuted on the MBS channel in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will get a new work that will cover the manga's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc in January.

Warner Bros. Japan produced a live-action film of the manga, which opened in July 2021.