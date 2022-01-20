Tokyo Revengers Manga Tops 50 Million in Circulation

Manga surpassed 40 million in circulation last September

Kodansha 's official Twitter account for Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga announced on Wednesday that the manga has more than 50 million copies in circulation after Tuesday's new print run.

The number above is not a sales statistic. The manga has released 40 million more copies in print or digitally since the anime premiered last April, but all 40 million copies have not yet sold.

Kodansha only announced the manga surpassing 40 million copies in circulation in September 2021, four months ago.

The manga had 5 million copies in circulation in September 2020, about 8 million copies in February 2020, about 10 million copies at the end of March 2021 (before the anime's premiere), over 14.5 million copies in May 2021, more than 25 million copies in June 2021, and more than 32 million copies in circulation in July 2021.

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 25th compiled book volume on December 17.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

A television anime adaptation debuted on the MBS channel in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Warner Bros. Japan produced a live-action film of the manga, which opened in July 2021. The anime will get a new work that will cover the manga's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc, as well as an app game for iOS and Android.