News
Tomokazu Sugita Joins Cast of Trigun Stampede Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for the Trigun Stampede anime revealed a new cast member and first episode preview video on Tuesday.
Tomokazu Sugita voices the role of Chuck Lee, a high-ranking military police officer of the city of July.
The anime's official website had revealed a new visual for the character Nicholas D. Wolfwood on Saturday.
The series will premiere on the TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ channels on January 7 at 11:15 p.m. (9:15 a.m. EST), before moving to its regular 11:00 p.m. timeslot for subsequent episodes. Crunchyroll will stream the series starting on January 7 worldwide excluding Asia, but including the Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
The story follows the misadventures of Vash the Stampede, a gunman on the lam with a "60 billion double dollar" bounty on his head. Vash earned his "Stampede" nickname thanks to the destruction that zealous bounty hunters wreak on any town he visits.
The anime stars:
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede
- Sakura Andou as Meryl Stryfe
- Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nicholas D. Wolfwood
- Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro
- Junya Ikeda as Millions Knives
- Kouki Uchiyama as Legato Bluesummers
- TARAKO as Zazie the Beast
- Ryusei Nakao as William Conrad
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash
- Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives
- Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem
Kenji Mutou (Cavity Express director, BEASTARS storyboarder, Land of the Lustrous episode director) is directing the anime at Orange. Kouji Tajima is the concept designer and is credited with the character concept. Takehiko Okishi is credited with the story draft, and Tatsurō Inamoto, Shin Okashima, and Yoshihisa Ueda are writing the srcripts and are in charge of composition. Nao Ootsu is the chief designer, and character designers include Kōdai Watanabe, Tetsurō Moronuki, Takahiko Abiru, Akiko Satō, Soji Ninomiya, and Yumihiko Amano. Tatsuya Katō (Free!, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchises) is composing the music. The rapper and singer-songwriter Kvi Baba performs the opening theme song "TOMBI," and singer Salyu and composer Haruka Nakamura contribute the ending theme song "Hoshi no Kuzu α."
Sources: Trigun Stampede's Twitter account (link 2) and website, Comic Natalie