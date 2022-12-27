Tomokazu Sugita Joins Cast of Trigun Stampede Anime

1st episode preview video, new Wolfwood visual also revealed

The official Twitter account for the Trigun Stampede anime revealed a new cast member and first episode preview video on Tuesday.

Tomokazu Sugita voices the role of Chuck Lee, a high-ranking military police officer of the city of July.

The anime's official website had revealed a new visual for the character Nicholas D. Wolfwood on Saturday.

The series will premiere on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ channels on January 7 at 11:15 p.m. (9:15 a.m. EST), before moving to its regular 11:00 p.m. timeslot for subsequent episodes. Crunchyroll will stream the series starting on January 7 worldwide excluding Asia, but including the Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The story follows the misadventures of Vash the Stampede, a gunman on the lam with a "60 billion double dollar" bounty on his head. Vash earned his "Stampede" nickname thanks to the destruction that zealous bounty hunters wreak on any town he visits.

The anime stars:

Kenji Mutou ( Cavity Express director, BEASTARS storyboarder, Land of the Lustrous episode director) is directing the anime at Orange . Kouji Tajima is the concept designer and is credited with the character concept. Takehiko Okishi is credited with the story draft, and Tatsurō Inamoto , Shin Okashima , and Yoshihisa Ueda are writing the srcripts and are in charge of composition. Nao Ootsu is the chief designer, and character designers include Kōdai Watanabe , Tetsurō Moronuki , Takahiko Abiru , Akiko Satō , Soji Ninomiya , and Yumihiko Amano . Tatsuya Katō ( Free! , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchises) is composing the music. The rapper and singer-songwriter Kvi Baba performs the opening theme song "TOMBI," and singer Salyu and composer Haruka Nakamura contribute the ending theme song "Hoshi no Kuzu α."