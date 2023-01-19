Singer Eir Aoi Goes on Hiatus Due to Poor Health

Announcement stated that hiatus will be mid- to long-term

The official website for singerannounced on Thursday that the singer will go on a mid- to long-term hiatus due to her treatment and subsequent recovery for an ongoing health issue that began at the start of the year. All of her planned events from January to February have been canceled.

The singer previously went on hiatus in November 2016 after her 5th Anniversary Special Live 2016 concert, only returning nearly two years later in spring 2018. She had announced in August 2016 that due to her poor health, she would be halting her current activities. At the time she cancelled several appearances in August, and one in January 2017.

Aoi launched her musical career in 2011. She released her first single, "Memoria," in October 2011, with the single's title song serving as the ending theme song to the Fate/Zero television anime series. She has performed theme songs for such anime series as Kill la Kill , Sword Art Online , and the second season of Aldnoah.Zero . Since her return from hiatus, she has returned to performing theme songs for numerous entries in the Sword Art Online franchise , and has also performed theme songs for such anime as Granbelm , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia , Back Arrow , Blue Reflection Ray , and A Couple of Cuckoos .

She released her Fragment album in April 2019, and most recently released her Kaleidoscope album on January 11. Kaleidoscope debuted at #9 on the Oricon weekly album ranking.