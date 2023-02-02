HoneyWorks Premium Live Game Ends Service on March 31

Smartphone game launched in 2020

©INCS toenter Co.,ltd/ MusicRay'n Inc. powered by flaggs inc.

HoneyWorks Premium Live

The official Twitter account ofsmartphone game announced on Tuesday that it will end its service on March 31 at 3:00 p.m. JST because the staff determined that it would be difficult to continue the service to satisfy its fans.

The game will have two final in-game events scheduled in February, and the game will have its last update in late February.

The smartphone rhythm game launched in November 2020, and features music of the Vocaloid creator unit HoneyWorks .

HoneyWorks ' song "Heroine Tarumono!" inspired a television anime titled Heroine Tarumono! Kiraware Heroine to Naisho no O-Shigoto ( To Become a Good Heroine! The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Job ), which premiered in April 2022.

HoneyWorks ' "Confess Your Love Committee: Romance Series" project inspired two films, a six-episode television anime special, and a stage play. The series' first film, titled Zutto Mae Kara Suki Deshita: Kokuhaku Jikkō Iinkai ( I've Always Liked You ), opened in Japan in April 2016. The second film, Suki ni Naru Sono Shunkan o: Kokuhaku Jikkō Iinkai ( The Moment You Fall in Love ), opened in Japan in December 2016. The Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. special premiered in November 2017. Crunchyroll is streaming both films, as well as the special. The stage play titled 70-oku Bun no 1 no Koi ~Kokuhaku Jikkō Iinkai~ ( Love of 1/7 Billion ~Confess Your Love Committee~) ran in Tokyo in March 2019.