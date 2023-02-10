Gridman Universe Anime Film Reveals Trailer, Poster, More Cast, Theme Song Artist

The staff for the Gridman Universe film revealed the film's trailer, poster visual, and more cast on Friday. The video reveals and previews Masayoshi Ōishi 's theme song "uni-verse." Daiki Hamano is joining the cast as Rex.

©円谷プロ ©2023 TRIGGER・雨宮哲／「劇場版グリッドマンユニバース」製作委員会

The film will open in Japan on March 24. The film stars a returning cast from SSSS.GRIDMAN and SSSS.DYNAZENON . Other additional cast for the film includes:

Akira Amemiya is returning to direct the film at studio Trigger . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Keiichi Hasegawa , character designer Masaru Sakamoto , and composer Shiro Sagisu .

The SSSS.Gridman anime was the first anime in the "Gridman Universe." The 12-episode series premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The SSSS.Dynazenon anime premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe." The anime ended in June 2021 with a teaser card for the "Next Gridman Universe" and the words "Gridman x Dynazemon.

A SSSS.Gridman compilation film premiered in Japan on January 20, and screened for two weeks. A SSSS.Dynazenon compilation film will premiere on March 10, and will also screen for two weeks.

