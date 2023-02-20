'Ippon' Again! Anime Adds 3 New Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Yu Muraoka 's "Ippon" Again! ( Mō Ippon! ) manga revealed three additional cast members for the anime on Monday. The cast members are all members of the Hakata Minami High School Judo Club, and will appear in the anime's eighth episode on February 26.

©村岡ユウ（秋田書店）／もういっぽん！製作委員会

The new cast members include Yuki Yomichi as Sachi Minato (pictured above), Ai Kakuma as Natsu Umehara (pictured below, right), and Ikumi Hasegawa as Kotoko Nogisaki (pictured below, left).

©村岡ユウ（秋田書店）／もういっぽん！製作委員会

The series premiered on TV Tokyo on January 8 before airing on TV Osaka , TV Setouchi , and BS TV Tokyo . HIDIVE streams the anime as it airs in Japan.

©村岡ユウ（秋田書店）／もういっぽん！製作委員会

The anime's main cast includes:

Ken Ogiwara (episode director on Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood , Shadows House ) is directing the anime at BAKKEN RECORD , and Aya Satsuki ( SSSS.GRIDMAN ANOTHER LOAD novel, My Master Has No Tail ) is in charge of the series scripts. Airi Takekawa ( Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood sub-character design) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Shun Narita ( The Girl in Twilight , Noblesse ) is composing the music, which Pony Canyon is producing. Subway Daydream performs the opening theme song "Stand By Me."

The manga follows Michi Sonoda, who had planned to quit judo after her final tournament in junior high. However, her best friend Sanae Takigawa invites her to continue judo in high school.

Muraoka debuted the ongoing manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2018. The manga's 23rd compiled book volume will ship on April 7.



Source: Ippon! again anime's Twitter account via Ota-Suke