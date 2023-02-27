takt op. Smartphone Game Launches in Late June

New Musicart characters revealed

The official Twitter account of Bandai Namco Arts and DeNA 's takt op. (pronounced "takt opus") project announced on February 13 that the takt op. Unmei wa Akaki Senritsu no Machi o game will launch in late June on iOS and Android devices.

©DeNA/takt op. game partners

The game's fourth promotional video also streamed on February 13.

The game also started streaming videos featuring new Musicart characters. The game streamed on February 17 the video for the character named L'Arlésienne, embodying the spirit of Georges Bizet 's "L'Arlésienne." Chinatsu Akasaki voices the character.

The game streamed on Friday the video for the character named Für Elise WoO 59, embodying the spirit of Ludwig van Beethoven 's "Für Elise WoO 59." Manaka Iwami voices the character.

Other new Musicart characters include:

The Swan Lake voiced by Cocoro Shimahara

©DeNA/takt op. game partners

Opera [The Freeshooter] voiced by Hina Yomiya

©DeNA/takt op. game partners

The game was originally planned for a 2021 launch, but was delayed beyond that year.

The television anime part of the project premiered in October 2021, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and added an English dub in April 2022.

In the story of the takt op. Destiny anime, one day a black meteorite fell on the world, and the world completely changed. The meteorite produced grotesque monsters called D2, which started running rampant. D2 very quickly banned all music, which was the one thing able to overcome them. But there were some people who resisted the D2. They are young women who hold the power of music, the "Musicart." These young women hold "scores" that are able to defeat the monsters. And there are also people who lead these women, the Conductor.

The anime takes place in America in the year 2047, which has fallen to ruin thanks to the D2. Takt, a Conductor, is partnered with a Musicart named Destiny. Takt yearns for music to be returned to the world, and Destiny wishes to destroy the D2. Their aim is to travel to New York.

Kino launched a manga adaptation of the anime in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine in August 2022.

DeNA and Ouji Hiroi ( Sakura Wars creator) are credited with the original work for the franchise. LAM is drafting the original character designs. Musician Marasy is the "key pianist." The artist yish is in charge of background concept art. Orchestral conductor Hirofumi Kurita is credited as a musical research adviser.

Sources: takt op. game's Twitter account, YouTube channel, and website



