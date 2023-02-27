The Legendary Hero Is Dead! Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Additional Cast, Opening Theme, April 6 Premiere

The staff for the television anime of Subaruichi 's The Legendary Hero is Dead! ( Yūsha ga Shinda! Murabito no Ore ga Hotta Otoshiana ni Yuusha ga Ochita Kekka ) manga revealed on Tuesday the second promotional video, key visual, additional cast members, and April 6 premiere. The trailer reveals and previews the opening theme song "Shinda!" (Dead!) by Masayoshi Ōishi .

©スバルイチ・小学館／勇者が死んだ！製作委員会

The newly announced cast includes:

Sayaka Ohara as Esel Borgnine

Wataru Hatano as Belarco

Takashi Aoki as Isaac Gardner

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Leland Tallman

Kensho Ono as Friedrich Norstein

Shintarō Asanuma as Diego Valentine

The anime will premiere onandon April 6 at 1:00 a.m. JST (effectively, April 7).will stream the anime as it airs.

Wataru Katō and Shunichi Toki both voice the main character Touka Scott. Toki also plays the dead hero Sion Bladan. The other cast members include:

Rion Kujo ( Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero , s-CRY-ed ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Yū Satō ( Space Battleship Tiramisu , Tenka Hyakken ) is supervising the series scripts. Yosuke Yabumoto ( Duel Masters , Tribe Nine ) is designing the characters, and Akito Fujiwara is designing the monsters and props. Kanako Nishi and Yukio Kondо̄ of MOKA☆ are composing the music. Tohokushinsha is handling sound production, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production. WOWMAX is producing the anime.

The other staff members include:

Yurika Kubo , who voices the character Marguerit Farom, performs the ending theme song "Kawaikutte Ijiwaru Shichau" (So Cute That I'll Be Mean to You).

Southeast Asian publisher Shogakukan Asia licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Touka is just your average (slightly perverted) farmer in the village of Cheza. While he daydreams about being a hero and getting the girl, the real hero, Sion, is out battling demons that threaten to invade the world! But one day, Touka accidentally kills the hero…?! With the Legendary Hero dead, who's going to save the world now?! Touka quickly buries Sion's body to hide the evidence, but wakes up the next day to discover he is no longer in his own body…!!

Subaruichi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday web comic magazine in December 2014, and it ended in December 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's 20th and final compiled book volume in Japan in March 2021. A spinoff titled Yūsha ga Shinda! Kami no Kun-hen ) launched in May 2022.