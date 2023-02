Voice Actor Shōzō Iizuka Passes Away

Image via Sigma7

Talent agency Sigma7 announced on Tuesday that voice actorpassed away on February 15 of acute heart failure. He was 89.

Iizuka was born in May 1923 in Tokyo.

Iizuka was known for such roles as Zenda-gorilla in Zendarman , Yoshio Marui in Mister Ajikko , Ryu Jose in Mobile Suit Gundam , Happosai Hieta in Nintama Rantaro , Kasumi Senzaemon in Kasumin , Dogen Awakusu in Durarara!! , Nappa in Dragon Ball Z , Caramel Man in Dr. Slump , Liu Kaiō in Baki , Genya Tachibana in Millennium Actress , Keiichi Ikari in Paranoia Agent , Inspector Lestrade in Sherlock Hound , Rui Jangal in Voltes V , and many more.

Iizuka was also famous for voicing dub roles of Western films, notably the voice of protagonist Carl Fredricksen in Up and Dr. Jumba Jookiba in Lilo & Stitch .

Iizuka also voiced roles in tokusatsu shows and narrated television programs.

Sources: Sigma7, Comic Natalie