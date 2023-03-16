Square Enix Manga Licenses Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy, The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl, Mr. Villain's Day Off Manga

Manga's 1st volumes launch from August-October

©Esora Amaichi, Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy

The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl

Mr. Villain's Day Off

Square Enix Manga will release the first volume of Esora Amaichi 's Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy ( Final Fantasy XIV Shiritsu Eorzea Gakuen ) spinoff manga on September 19. The company describes the story:

Alisaie is a high school student attending Eorzea Academy, an exclusive institution created by the merger of former rival schools the Academy of Light and the Academy of Darkness. Though all the students now wear the same uniform, a bitter divide remains between the Class of Light and the Class of Darkness. Worried about the ongoing conflict, headmistress Tataru decides it's time for some bold solutions to raise morale. Let the school games begin!

Amaichi drew the manga, under supervision from the "FFXIV Team." The manga launched in December 2021, and it ended last December. The manga's single compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 7.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, on PS4 in April 2014, and on PS5 in May 2020. Square Enix has since released four expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, and "Endwalker" in December 2021. The game recorded 27 million registered accounts worldwide in October 2022.



©Miyuki Tonogaya, Square Enix

Square Enix

The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl

Manga will launch the first volume of's) manga on October 10.

The "workplace fantasy romantic comedy" revolves around Himuro-kun, a modern-day descendant of the Snow Woman from Japanese folklore, and his seemingly aloof, eccentric yet kind colleague Fuyutsuki. Himuro-kun tends to freeze nearby objects or summon a snowstorm when he is agitated, and he also happens to have a secret crush on Fuyutsuki. However, Fuyutsuki is nearly completely oblivious to anything around her.

Tonogaya launched the manga on social media where it gained popularity, and is now serializing it on the Gangan pixiv service. The manga is ongoing. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in July 2019. The company released the manga's seventh volume on December 21.

Comikey is also releasing the manga in English.

The manga is inspiring a television anime titled The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague in English. The anime had an advance streaming on the ABEMA service on January 3, before its premiere on January 4 on Tokyo MX , ABC TV, and Nagoya Broadcasting Network . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.



©Yuu Morikawa, Square Enix

Square Enix

Mr. Villain's Day Off

Manga will release the first volume of's) manga on August 15.

Square Enix 's global Manga UP! website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

An Evil Organization from another planet is trying to take over Earth. An extraterrestrial from that organization named the "General" tirelessly fights against Earth's defenders every single day in a battle of life and death! However, today is his day off.

Morikawa launched the manga on the Gangan pixiv website in 2018. Square Enix will release the fourth compiled volume on April 21.

The manga is getting a television anime.



Source: Square Enix Manga and Books