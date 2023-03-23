Sabikui Bisco & ID: INVADED Team Reunite for 2023 Sci-Fi Detective Anime Special Kid Factory

A website opened on Friday to announce the 2023 science-fiction detective anime Special Kid Factory . Director Atsushi Ikariya ( Sabikui Bisco , character designs on Fate/Zero , ID: INVADED ), writer Otaro Maijo ( The Dragon Dentist , ID: INVADED , storyboards on Sabikui Bisco opening), and supervisor Ei Aoki ( The Garden of Sinners , Fate/Zero , ID: INVADED , Aldnoah.Zero ) are collaborating at the studio NAZ ( Sabikui Bisco , ID: INVADED ).

The story follows a protagonist and his clones. The website describes the story:

This “special I" who looks exactly like me came to my house. But he is not a fake version of me. Actually, I am the fake and he is the one that's real. I am only his clone.

I'm not me. I'm not me! Everything till now has been for another “special me”. Yet I have taken it all for granted as if they were mine and simply enjoyed my life.

“I am special,” says the “Special I.” “A detective. That's what they would call me on Earth.” “I still have a lot to learn about this so-called “family love,” but I'm sure I can figure it out. It should be easier than finding Earth.”