Shueisha's The Margaret Magazine Ceases Publication

Magazine's final summer issue to release on June 23

The spring issue and the official Twitter account of Shueisha 's The Margaret magazine announced on Friday that it will end its publication with the magazine's summer issue, which will ship on June 23. The announcement did not reveal the plans for its serialized manga series.

The magazine's staff stated that the venues and platforms for presenting new manga have diversified, and they felt that they have already completed a certain role. Thus, they decided to close the curtain on the magazine's 41-year history. The magazine's staff thanked the readers and asked for their support up to the magazine's final issue. The staff added that manga authors whose works have been serialized in the magazine will appear in the final issue.

The magazine launched in 1982 as an irregular magazine, then switched to bi-monthly (once every two months) in 1989 before becoming a monthly magazine in 1997. The magazine moved back to a bi-monthly schedule in 2011, then moved to a quarterly release in 2019.

The magazine often publishes one-shots by manga creators who serialize works in Shueisha 's Margaret , Bessatsu Margaret , Cookie , Cocohana , and Ribon magazines. The Margaret also serializes other manga.