Sweet Reincarnation TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals 5 New Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Nozomu Koryu 's Sweet Reincarnation ( Okashi na Tensei: Saikyō Patishie Isekai Kōrin ) light novels began streaming the anime's first promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals more cast members.

The new cast includes (Note: Character name romanizations are not official.):

The series will premiere in July, and stars (Note: Character name romanizations are not official.):

Ayumu Murase as Pastry Mill Morteln

as Pastry Mill Morteln Natsumi Fujiwara as Marcarlo Doroba

as Marcarlo Doroba Maaya Uchida as Ruminiito Aidilichpa

as Ruminiito Aidilichpa Kaede Hondo as Licorice Mill Hubarek

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP , in collaboration with Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Tomoko Miyakawa ( Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire sub-character design) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Nakamura ( The Dragon Dentist ) is composing the music.

J-Novel Club is releasing Seriko Iida 's manga adaptation of the novels, and it describes the story:

Pastry Mille Morteln, age 9, is both his father's heir and the reincarnation of an unfulfilled pastry chef. While he dreams of a land filled with sweet treats, there's a lot to be done first! From learning how to fight, to controlling his new magical talents and doing his best to defend his village from bandits, and yet all he really wants to do is bake the perfect apple pie... Pastry Mille Morteln has his work cut out for him in Sweet Reincarnation .

Koryu launched the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2015, and TO Books is publishing the volumes in print with illustrations by Yasuyuki Shuri . Iida launched the manga adaptation on the Comic Corona section of the Nico Nico Seiga service in December 2017, and the manga is ongoing.