Junichi Suwabe, Yuko Kaida, Konomi Kohara Join Cast of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime

The staff of the anime adaptation of Yūji Kaku 's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga revealed three more cast members for the series on Saturday.

Junichi Suwabe and Yuko Kaida are voicing the Tensen, the seven hermits who rule the Shinsenkyo. The Tensen stand in the way of Gabimaru, and have the same appearance and voice. The staff also revealed the character visuals for the Tensen characters Ju Fa (pictured first below) and Tao Fa (pictured second).

Additionally, Konomi Kohara plays the mysterious character Mei whom Gamimaru and the others encounter in Shinsenkyo.

The anime premiered on April 1 and is airing onand its affiliates. The show is streaming in Japan on, and. The anime is streaming onin America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The series is streaming onin Asian-Pacific countries except for Australia, New Zealand, and China.is also streaming an English dub.

Kaori Makita ( Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Twin Engine is credited for planning. Akira Kindaichi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , Garo -Vanishing Line- episode scriptwriter) is in charge of series composition. Koji Hisaki ( Kids on the Slope , Banana Fish sub-character design) is designing the characters for animation, and Yoshiaki Dewa ( The aquatope on white sand , IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) is composing the music. Singer Ringo Sheena and musical project Millennium Parade are collaborating on the opening theme song "WORK."

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

Source: Press release