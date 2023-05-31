Live-Action Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater Show's Trailer Reveals Cast, Staff, June 13 Debut, Theme Song

NTT Docomo unveiled a new trailer for the live-action series of Yasuyuki Kosaka 's Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater ( Hōkago Teibō Nisshi ) manga on Wednesday. The trailer reveals the series' cast, staff, June 13 debut date on the Lemino streaming service, and also reveals and previews the series' theme song "Watashi-tachi no Journey" (Our Journey) by Kaneyorimasaru.





©小坂泰之（秋田書店）2017／NTT DOCOMO, INC.

The cast includes (left to right in image above):

Hinako Kikuchi as Makoto Ohno

Noa Tsurushima as Yūki Kuroiwa

as Yūki Kuroiwa Riko as Hina Tsurugi

Natsumi Ikema as Natsumi Hodaka

Other cast members include Aoba Kawai as Hina's mother, Kenji Yabe as Hina's father, Mie Ohta as Natsumi's mother, and Shōichirō Akaboshi as Shigematsu Akai.

Takahiro Horie is directing the series, with scripts by Takeshi Miyamoto (live-action Fullmetal Alchemist films, The 8th son? Are you kidding me? , Idolls! ). The series will have nine episodes.

© Yasuyuki Kosaka, Akita Shoten

Kosaka launched the manga inin February 2017 as his first series. The manga went on hiatus twice in 2020 and resumed serialization in April 2021.will publish the manga's 10th compiled book volume on February 20.

The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2020. The anime restarted its broadcast in July 2020 after a delay due to COVID-19.

Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it describes the anime:

Based on the manga of the same name by Yasuyuki Kosaka , the series follows Hina Tsurugi, a first-year student who moves to a town by the sea. While Tsurugi is more of an “indoor kid” who enjoys things like arts and crafts, she is suddenly thrown into the world of fishing when an older student, Yuuki Kuroiwa, invites her to be a part of the school's fishing club.

The manga has more than 1 million copies in circulation.

Source: Press release