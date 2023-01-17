Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater Manga Gets Live-Action Series in Summer

Manga about fishing club launched in 2017

This year's February issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday that's) manga is getting a live-action series adaptation in early summer.

Kosaka launched the manga in Young Champion Retsu in February 2017 as his first series. The manga went on hiatus twice in 2020 and resumed serialization in April 2021. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's 10th compiled book volume on February 20.

The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2020. The anime restarted its broadcast in July 2020 after a delay due to COVID-19.

Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it describes the anime:

Based on the manga of the same name by Yasuyuki Kosaka , the series follows Hina Tsurugi, a first-year student who moves to a town by the sea. While Tsurugi is more of an “indoor kid” who enjoys things like arts and crafts, she is suddenly thrown into the world of fishing when an older student, Yuuki Kuroiwa, invites her to be a part of the school's fishing club.

The manga has more than 1 million copies in circulation.