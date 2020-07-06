Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Flooding in Creator's Area

The official Twitter account for Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine announced on Monday that Yasuyuki Kosaka 's Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater ( Hōkago Teibō Nisshi ) manga will go on hiatus starting with the eighth issue on July 21. The announcement said that heavy rain in southern Kyushu has impacted Kosaka, and while he is not injured, he is currently unable to continue writing.

The Twitter account also posted a message of support for the victims of the ongoing heavy rain and flooding in southern Kyushu. Additionally, the official Twitter account for the Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater manga and anime posted a message of support focusing on Ashikita, Kumamoto, Kyushu, the real-world town where the story is set.

Southern Kyushu is experiencing its heaviest rainfall in decades, leading to extensive flooding and landslides. Japan's Meteorological Agency issued an emergency warning due to heavy rain for parts of Fukuoka, Saga, and Nagasaki prefectures. Evacuation orders are in place for parts of Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, and Oita. Authorities in Kumamoto, where Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater is set, reported on Monday that 44 people were confirmed dead, one was without vital signs, and 10 were missing.

Kosaka launched the manga in Young Champion Retsu in February 2017 as his first series. The sixth compiled book volume shipped on March 19.

The television anime adaptation of the manga will restart its broadcast on Tuesday after a delay due to COVID-19. The anime premiered on April 7. The fourth episode was originally scheduled for April 28, but will now premiere on July 28.

Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it describes the anime:

Based on the manga of the same name by Yasuyuki Kosaka , the series follows Hina Tsurugi, a first-year student who moves to a town by the sea. While Tsurugi is more of an “indoor kid” who enjoys things like arts and crafts, she is suddenly thrown into the world of fishing when an older student, Yuuki Kuroiwa, invites her to be a part of the school's fishing club.