Live-Action One Piece Series Season 2 Reveals Chopper Song by Au/Ra

Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Au/Ra collaborate for "Am I Enough (Tony Tony Chopper)"

The staff for One Piece: Into the Grand Line , the second live-action season based on Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga unveiled a new song "Am I Enough (Tony Tony Chopper)" based on the character Chopper (pictured below the video). The song is a collaboration between the series' songwriters, composers, and music producers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli ( The Witcher ) and Austrian singer and songwriter Au/Ra.

Image via Netflix Tudum © Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Au/Ra stated, "I'm a huge fan of One Piece - both the anime and the live action show - so being a part of this is an absolute dream come true to me."

Belousova and Ostinelli commented:

"After “My Sails Are Set” with Aurora and the Emmy win, we knew the next chapter of One Piece needed a new emotional anchor. “Am I Enough (Tony Tony Chopper)” became the heart of the season - a deeply moving and healing ballad brought to life by Au/Ra's luminous vocals. Tony Tony Chopper is the ultimate fan-favorite - vulnerable, yet quietly powerful. We needed an artist who could embody his journey from isolation and self-doubt to belonging. The moment we heard Au/Ra, we knew she was the voice. We recorded this song across three continents and seven countries, on Christmas Eve. ONE PIECE is a global phenomenon, and almost poetically, the recording process took on a global scale of its own. We were producing from Europe. Au/Ra was recording in Antigua. Our engineer was mixing from North Carolina. Netflix and Au/Ra's team coordinating across continents - all moving in sync in real time. It was the most global Christmas. And somehow the most intimate."

The full soundtrack has launched digitally.

Image via live-action One Piece series' X/Twitter account © Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Netflix

The second season premiered onon Tuesday. The first two episodes are playing in over 200 theaters in Canada, the United States, and Japan on the same day.

The second season began production in July 2024. Series creator Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

The second season adds Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda serves as executive producer. Owens announced in March he was leaving the show after production on season 2 ended to work on his mental health.

The previously announced new cast for season 2 includes:

Mikaela Hoover voices Chopper in the English version, and also provides the facial capture for the character.

A third live-action season is in production. The third season has previously cast Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, and Daisy Head ( Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Shadow and Bone ) as Miss Doublefinger.

Ian Stokes and Joe Tracz are co-showrunners, writers and executive producers for the third season.

The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. The series won awards for "Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program" and "Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Program" at The 3rd Annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.

Source: Press release