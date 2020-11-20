Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater Manga Goes on Hiatus in December

Manga previously went on hiatus in July due to Kyushu flooding

The December issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine revealed on Tuesday that Yasuyuki Kosaka 's Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater ( Hōkago Teibō Nisshi ) manga will go on hiatus starting with the next issue in December. The magazine will reveal the date of the manga's return at a later time.

The manga went on hiatus in July due to the heavy rain and flooding in southern Kyushu at the time, but it resumed soon afterward.

Kosaka launched the manga in Young Champion Retsu in February 2017 as his first series. The sixth compiled book volume shipped on March 19.

The television anime adaptation of the manga restarted its broadcast on July 7 after a delay due to COVID-19. The anime premiered on April 7. The fourth episode was originally scheduled for April 28, but then premiered on July 28 after the anime restarted its broadcast.

Funimation streamed the anime as it airs in Japan, and it describes the anime:

Based on the manga of the same name by Yasuyuki Kosaka , the series follows Hina Tsurugi, a first-year student who moves to a town by the sea. While Tsurugi is more of an “indoor kid” who enjoys things like arts and crafts, she is suddenly thrown into the world of fishing when an older student, Yuuki Kuroiwa, invites her to be a part of the school's fishing club.