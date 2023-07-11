Katsuhisa Minami's The Fable Manga Teases Final Arc

Minami to "recharge for a while" before returning

This year's 32nd issue of'steases that'smanga will return for its final arc, but the magazine did not announce a date yet. Minami said he will just recharge for a while before returning.

The magazine published the final chapter of Minami's The Fable: The Second Contact manga on Monday. Kodansha will release the manga's eighth volume on August 4, and its ninth and final volume on November 6.

Minami launched the manga as a sequel to his The Fable manga in July 2021. The new manga serves as the "second part" to the overall manga franchise .

The original The Fable manga's anime adaptation was also announced in the magazine's latest issue on Monday.

Minami launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2014, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga has 22 volumes. The series won Best General Manga at the 41st annual Kodansha awards in 2017. The magazine also announced that the The Fable manga series has reached over 22 million copies in circulation.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga in English, and it describes the series:

When you're the infamous "genius killer" hitman The Fable, many things come easy. Being a normal person, however, isn't one of them. In fact, being told that he can't kill anyone for a while may just be the hardest job he's ever taken...

The original manga inspired two live-action films, which opened in Japan in June 2019 and June 2021, respectively.