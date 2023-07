Precure All Stars F Anime Film Reveals Opening/Insert Theme Song Performers

The staff of Eiga Precure All Stars F , the 20th anniversary film in its Precure All Stars crossover anime film series, revealed that Ami Ishii and Machico , who have previously sung for the series, will perform the opening theme song "For F." Singers from various seasons of the Precure franchise - including Chihaya Yoshitake , Carin Isobe , Rie Kitagawa , Yuri Komagata , and Kanako Miyamoto - will perform an insert song . The staff streamed a trailer:

The opening theme song single with insert song will launch on September 13.

Ikimono-gakari perform the theme song "Ureshikute" (I'm Happy).

Soaring Sky! Precure

The film will open on September 15, and will feature all 77 Precure magical girls, from the's first installment in, to the latest ongoing installment).

The last time that the film series gathered characters from the entire franchise 's history was 2018's Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories five years ago.

The previous Precure All Stars film, Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious One Day), opened in October 2020.

Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ), the 20th Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, premiered on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates on February 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

