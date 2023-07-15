Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Anime Gets 2nd Season

The Dengeki Bunko 30th anniversary event announced on Saturday that production on a second season of the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online television anime has been green-lit.

Tomori Kusunoki is returning as the main lead Llenn.

Also returning are the main staff members at Studio 3Hz :

The story follows Karen Kohiruimaki, a 183-centimeter-tall (6-foot-tall) college student who's insecure her height, and is bad at dealing with people in the real world. She enters the world of Gun Gale Online with her avatar, Llenn, who is less than 150 centimeters (5 feet) tall and wears all pink. She meets a beautiful, brown-skinned female player who goes by Pitohui. They hit it off, but one day Pitohui pressures her to participate in "Squad Jam," a team Battle Royale variation of the Bullet of Bullets tournament.

The anime adapts Keiichi Sigsawa 's Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online light novel series, which is itself a spinoff of Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online light novel series. The first Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online anime premiered in April 2018 and ran for 13 episodes.

Source: Press release





