Otakon to Host Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Anime's Producer Takuma Kishida, Voice Actors Shou Komura, Kanna Nakamura
posted on by Alex Mateo
The anime will debut on October 8 on TBS and its affiliates.
Maki Odaira (Pokémon Journeys: The Series) is directing the anime, and Shigeru Murakoshi (I'm Quitting Heroing, Zombie Land Saga) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Youichi Takada (key animator for Lupin the Third: Part 5, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) is the character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are composing the main theme. Yamamoto is also composing the music.
Telecom Animation Film is producing the animation. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of production and planning.
Otakon 2023 is scheduled for July 28-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
The event announced its COVID-19 policy for this year's event on March 3. The policy says that masks and proof of vaccination are no longer mandatory for attendees of the event in alignment with "local and federal guidance."
