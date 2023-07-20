Crunchyroll Debuts The Great Cleric Anime's English Dub on Thursday

© 秋風緋色・ブロッコリーライオン・講談社／聖者無双製作委員会

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will debut the first English-dubbed episode of The Great Cleric , the anime of Broccoli Lion 's Seija Musō: Salaryman, Isekai de Ikiru Tame ni Ayumu Michi (The Great Cleric ~The Path a Salaryman Must Walk to Survive in a Fantasy World~) novels, on Thursday. The dub cast — under ADR Director Jason Lord , producer Zach Bolton , adaptation by Jessica Sluys , mixer Andrew Tipps , and engineer Ian Emerson — includes:

The anime premiered in Japan on July 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Masato Tamagawa ( The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Peach Boy Riverside ) is in charge of series composition. Guonian Wang ( Prince of Stride: Alternative ) is designing the characters. Nasuo☆ is performing the opening theme song "Bagu-chan" and Yuki Nakashima is performing the ending theme song "A New Day."

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the novels' manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

The manga based on the hit light novel series (Japanese title: Seija Musō ), about an ordinary salaryman who cheats death and now must find his way in another world—as a great healer.

Broccoli Lion began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2015. Micro Magazine began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by sime in August 2016.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novels in English. Hiiro Akikaze launched the ongoing manga in 2017.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)