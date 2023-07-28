Love Flops Original Rom-com Anime's Manga Ends

© Ryūdai Ishizaki, Hakusensha, LOVE FLOPS PROJECT

Love Flops

This year's 15th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's manga adaptation of the) original television anime on Friday.

The anime centers on Asahi Kashiwagi, a student who one morning runs into a series of unusual accidents on the way to school — all in accordance with a vague television fortune he watched that morning, and all culminating with an unfortunate encounter with a girl. Coincidentally, all the girls he meets are new students or teachers at his school. Asahi's prior knowledge of the girls earns him the suspicion of Yoshio, a self-proclaimed "friend of Asahi." After school, he finds a love letter in his shoe locker, telling him to come to the cherry blossom tree behind school, again according to his morning fortune. Asahi heads to the cherry blossom tree to see what awaits him.

Ishizaka launched the manga in Young Animal in June 2022, before the anime aired. Hakusensha published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2022, and will ship the third volume on September 29.

The anime premiered in October 2022. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks will release the anime on home video.

Ishizaka launched the Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls- manga on Cygames ' Cycomi website in December 2017, and ended it in May 2019. Shogakukan published four volumes for the manga. Ishizaka then launched the Iwa-Kakeru!! -Try a new climbing- sequel manga on Cycomi in June 2019. The manga ended with its sixth volume in May 2021.

The Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- television anime based on the original manga and the sequel premiered in October 2020 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.