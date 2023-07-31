The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Anime Posts Character Videos for Karane, Shizuka

New visuals also unveiled for characters in anime premiering on October 8

The official website for the television anime of Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa 's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ( Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo ) manga began streaming new character promotional videos for Karane Inda and Shizuka Yoshimoto on July 20 and on Sunday, respectively. The site also unveiled new visuals for the characters.

Karane Inda Character PV



Shizuka Yoshimoto Character PV



©中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

The anime will premiere onand other stations on October 8.

The series stars:

Hikaru Sato ( Dropkick on My Devil! ) is directing the series at Bibury Animation Studio . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is in charge of series composition. Akane Yano ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ) is designing the characters. Shuhei Mutsuki , Shunsuke Takizawa , and eba are composing the music at Lantis .

Other staff members include:

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!

Nakamura and Nozawa launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in December 2019 and it is ongoing.

